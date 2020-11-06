Rasika Dugal’s work in A Suitable Boy and Mirzapur Season 2 opens to rave reviews!

Advtg.

The fresh digital boom following the lockdown has favoured Rasika Dugal. The Lootcase actor experienced the rare phenomenon of having had two digital releases on the same day! After having won several awards for Out Of Love, Dugal walks away with rave reviews for A Suitable Boy and Mirzapur Season 2, two of the most highly anticipated digital series of the year.

Full of surprises, Dugal was seen reprising her role as the fiery Beena Tripathi in the second season of Mirzapur, one of India’s most engaging crime thrillers. In Mira Nair’s directorial, she was seen essaying the role of Savita Mehra Kapoor, whose marriage spurs a turn of events among four families. What goes to show Rasika’s prowess as an actor is that both the characters she embodied for these series were diametrically opposite of each other. The testament of her versatility is that she successfully pulled off these different characters in different stories belonging to different genres.

Rasika says, “I thoroughly enjoyed revisiting Beena Tripathi in the second season of Mirzapur and being Savita in A Suitable Boy. It was an honor to work with Mira Nair and a bunch of most extraordinary actors. Having two releases on the same day is rare and a treat for any actor.

There have been a multitude of beautiful responses in last two weeks since the release of both shows. I have lapped it all up and feel so satiated that the work, the stories and both Beena and Savita have resonated with people. Much gratitude to the reviewers and the audiences.