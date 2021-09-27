Rasika Dugal, Akshay Oberoi honoured at Iconic Achievers Awards

- Advertisement -

Actors Rasika Dugal and Akshay Oberoi have been honoured at the Iconic Achievers Awards this year. While Rasika has bagged the award of the ‘Most Versatile Actor Of The Year’, Akshay won the honour of ‘The Most Enterprising Actor Of The Year’.

Recognising her remarkable presence across all platforms of entertainment, Rasika Dugal was bestowed with the award following her streak of power-packed performances in Lootcase, Out Of Love Season 2, Mirzapur Season 2 and A Suitable Boy.

Rasika says, “I’m honoured to be recognised as the Most Versatile Actor at Iconic Achievers Award. As an actor I seek variety. Every new role is an experience and an experiment.And it is very heartening when that is acknowledged and applauded. I’m grateful to the jury and the audience who have appreciated me in the different roles I have had an opportunity to take on.”

In the course of 2020, Rasika has showcased spectacular range as an actor by playing diverse roles and surprising viewers with her impeccable portrayals. Her upcoming projects include Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Dehli Crime Season 2 and a few unannounced ventures.

“I feel honoured and happy to receive this award. I thank viewers for showing me love and appreciating my performance in every project. There is nothing more satisfying than to see the audience enjoying my work and connecting to the characters I’ve played,” shared Akshay.

Akshay’s upcoming projects include ‘Inside Edge Season 3’ and ‘Those Pricey Thakur Girls’ among others.