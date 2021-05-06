Rasika Dugal: Beauty of the Nilgiris will always remain with me

Adv.

Actress Rasika Dugal says shooting in the Nilgiris for her new web series “Out Of Love 2” was an exhilarating experience, and that the beauty of the place, as well as the creative exchange she had with her co-actors during the shoot, will always remain with her.

She is happy about the response that the show has seen upon release. “It’s always heartwarming when viewers appreciate a piece of work that you have been a part of creating. I am so grateful for that warmth, especially in times like these,” she adds.

Rasika’s upcoming projects include “Delhi Crime Season 2” and “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli”.