Home OTT News

Delhi Crime: The Nirbhaya case was horrific & gruesome

By Glamsham Editorial
Rasika Dugal: The Nirbhaya rape case was horrific & gruesome
Rasika Dugal in Delhi Crimes
Advtg.

The web series Delhi Crime has been nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020 and actress Rasika Dugal, who features in the hit show, feels it has won recognition by striking balance between being interesting and sensitive.

“I feel ‘Delhi Crime’ is a very sensitively and intelligently made project. I am really proud of working on it. I am thrilled that it’s getting the recognition that I feel it deserves,” Rasika Dugal, who played a cop in the series, told IANS.

The series is vying for honours at the International Emmys alongside shows from Argentina, Germany and the UK in the Best Drama Series category.

Advtg.

The first season of the show followed the story of the Nirbhaya rape case of 2012.

Asked what clicked with everyone, Rasika replied, “I think the case itself. The Nirbhaya rape case affected a lot of people very deeply. It was horrific and gruesome. As a society, we should not forget it. We should remember that we, as part of society, allowed a crime like this to happen.”

“Besides, it’s an engaging police procedural series. It’s made in a way that’s interesting yet sensitive, which is a very difficult balance to have,” she added.

Advtg.

Rasika Dugal felt that the makers dealt with the subject with a lot of sensitivity.

“The director, editor and cinematographer were so well aligned. They dealt with the material with sensitivity. Even while watching it, I was moved by some of the choices they made. For example, it talks about a rape case, but you don’t see the act. It was a sensitive decision on the part of the director. When I watched the series for the first time, I felt honoured to be a part of it,” said Rasika.

The show will soon return with a new season, highlighting a different case.

Advtg.

Rasika Dugal did not reveal details about the case to be focused, but shared that she has finished shooting for its second season. –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIPL: Orange Cap stays with KL, Rabada holds onto Purple
Next articleDemi Lovato – Still Have Me Song Lyrics

Related Articles

News

The emerging new ‘stars’ of Indian OTT

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Just a few weeks, ago that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared that he was impressed with the amazing new acting talents that the...
Read more
News

Rasika Dugal on why ‘Manto’ was a ‘special experience’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto was released two years ago on this day and Rasika Dugal, who had a pivotal role in...
Read more
News

Rasika Dugal gears up for ‘Out Of Love’ season 2

Glamsham Editorial - 0
In the Out Of Love first season, Rasika Dugal essayed the role of a physician, Dr. Meera Kapoor, whose seemingly perfect life...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Erica Fernandes shares a glimpse of her upcoming music video with Harshad Chopda

Erica Fernandes shares a glimpse of her upcoming music video with...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Erica Fernandes shared a short clip on her Instagram with Harshad Chopda. In the post, Erica and Harshad are seen posing for the camera in front of a beach.
Delhi Crime: The Nirbhaya case was horrific & gruesome 1

Ananth Mahadevan 'Bittersweet' highlights a shocking truth

Akshay Kumar's ‘Bellbottom’ Becomes the First Film in the World To Start and Finish Shooting During The Pandemic!

We’ll have to bring in our 'A' game against MI, says...

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s latest motivational tweet will win your hearts

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s latest motivational tweet will win...

What makes R Madhavan feel blessed in the current scenario

What makes R Madhavan feel blessed in the current scenario

Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhaushali - Baby Girl Song Lyrics

Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhaushali – Baby Girl Song Lyrics

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks