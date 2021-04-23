Rasika Dugal on revisiting a role in new season: It’s like meeting an old friend

Adv.

Rasika Dugal feels reprising a role in the second season of a web series is like meeting an old friend again. The actress reprises her role of Dr Meera in the second season of the revenge drama web series “Out Of Love”.

“It’s interesting to revisit a character in a subsequent season. Initially, I used to be nervous because I wasn’t used to portraying a character after everybody had watched it and given their opinion. But I’ve begun to enjoy it now. It’s like meeting an old friend again because you understand who they are and how they are wired but you know that they have also changed since the last time you met them,” Rasika said.

On the transformation her character Dr. Meera goes through in season two, the actress added, “Meera at the end of season one and beginning of season two is almost like two different people. At the end of season one she was struggling to come to terms with the collapse of her seemingly perfect life. At the beginning of season two, we see that she has moved on, rebuilt her life and is living with a sense of contentment.”

Directed by Oni Sen, the second season of “Out Of Love” promises a fastpaced and dark storyline where Purab Kohli and Rasika will reprise their roles as the estranged couple Akarsh and Meera.

The series, produced by BBC Studios India, has been shot across picturesque locales in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

The second season will stream from April 30 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.