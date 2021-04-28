Adv.

After the success of the first season of Out Of Love, for which Rasika Dugal has won several awards, the series is set to return with Season 2. In the first season, the versatile actor essayed the role of a physician, Dr. Meera Kapoor, whose seemingly perfect life is disrupted by the revelation of her husband’s infidelity. The season ends with her struggling to make a new life for herself as a single parent. What remains to be seen is how the storyline continues as it runs into Season 2.

Rasika Dugal has established her versatility in the course of her career and she now awaits the streaming of one of the most emotionally packed and gripping series headlined by her – the release of ‘Out Of Love’ Season 2.

The trailer of the show dropped yesterday, much to the delight of OTT viewers. Going by the glimpses of her portrayal of Dr. Meera Kapoor, Rasika seems to be on top of her game.

Evidently, she will be seen depicting the new phases in the protagonist’s life in Season 2 and its trailer hints at exciting surprises in store for the viewers. The trailer has attracted buzz and with glimpses of Dugal’s performance, the excitement for the series has spiked up.

Excited about the second season, Rasika says, “The response to the trailer of Out Of Love Season 2 has been wonderful. The nature of comments has reminded me that Out of Love has a very loyal and involved audience who follows every nuance of the story. Dr Kapoor drives the narrative of the show and embodying her is always an enjoyable challenge. The second season explores different shades of her and I am excited to see how the audience responds to it.”

Rasika Dugal’s other upcoming projects include ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2 and ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.