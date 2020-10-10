Advtg.
Home OTT News

Raveena Tandon to shoot web series in Dalhousie

By Glamsham Editorial
Raveena Tandon to shoot web series in Dalhousie
Raveena Tandon
Advtg.

Actress Raveena Tandon is all set to resume shooting for a web series post lockdown. The yet-to-be revealed web project will be shot in scenic Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

“I am looking forward to resume shooting, but it is important for us to take safety precautions. We have travelled by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines. Personally I am very particular about safety and hygiene during these COVID times and the entire cast and crew will be adhering to strict social distancing norms,” Raveena shared.

Raveena will next be seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”, which is a follow-up of the the blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Kannada star Yash. Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is currently undergoing a medical treatment, will play a pivotal role in the second part.  –ians/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIPL: Rabada continues to hold Purple Cap, Orange stays with KL
Next article‘Promising Young Woman’ trailer: Carey Mulligan’s revenge drama gets new release date

Related Articles

News

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee critical, shifted to ICU

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was shifted to Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital late Friday night after the 85-year-old's health...
Read more
News

Salman Khan, Disha Patani shoot for 'Radhe' amidst new normal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Superstar Salman Khan has resumed shooting for his much-anticipated action drama, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the makers have...
Read more
News

Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu won't celebrate wedding anniversary on Oct 11

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu will not celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 11 this year, because...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Raveena Tandon to shoot web series in Dalhousie 1

DDCA elections countermanded by returning officer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to...
Raveena Tandon to shoot web series in Dalhousie 2

Our batting needs to click, says Steve Smith

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker Rajamouli

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool'

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda...

'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's blunder draws Salman Khan's attention

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s blunder draws Salman Khan’s attention

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks