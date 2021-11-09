HomeOTTNews

Raveena Tandon’s debut web series ‘Aranyak’ out on Dec 10

By Glamsham Bureau
Raveena Tandon's debut web series 'Aranyak' out on Dec 10
Raveena Tandon in debut web series Aranyak poster _ pic courtesy instagram
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is all geared up to play a cop in the upcoming web series ‘Aranyak’ which also marks her OTT debut and it releases on December 10 on Netflix.

Set in a forest, the story of ‘Aranyak’ is a dark and gritty tale in the midst of an eerie jungle and a mysterious town.

The teaser of the show released on Tuesday.

The show also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Zakir Hussain and Indraneil Sengupta.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, ‘Aranyak’ is helmed by Rohan Sippy as the showrunner and is directed by Vinay Waikul.

