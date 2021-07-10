Ravi Bhatia enjoys being gangster in web series ‘Shukla: The Tiger’

Adv.

Actor Ravi Bhatia, who is seen playing the role of a gangster in the web series “Shukla: The Tiger”, says he loves his new raw and rough look on screen. The actor became popular playing characters such as King Vichitravirya in “Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki” and Prince Salim in “Jodha Akbar”, and his gangster avatar is a contrast to these royal roles.

“I played a royal prince or a warrior many a times of screen. Now, when I’m playing a gangster on screen. I’m enjoy watching myself in a very raw and rough look. Even my fans are appreciating me and referring me as Don, Rowdy and so on. I feel glad that my series would reach 10 million views,” Ravi said, adding that he is now “all excited” about his upcoming series “Margaon: The Closed File”.

Talking about his character Tiger Shukla in his new show, Ravi says, “I’m playing the black sheep of the family. The character is greedy, logical and smart. I’m excited to see my performance as it’s like never done before. It is really a strong character and was challenging in the true sense.”