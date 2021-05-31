Ravi Bhatia is glad to resume shooting

Adv.

Actor Ravi Bhatia, who is currently seen in the web series “Shukla The Tiger”, is glad to resume shooting for upcoming short film, “Future Fight”.

“I’m glad to be back on shoots. It feels so good to again be in the environment I love the most. Of course, we are all keeping safety and hygiene our priority, but to be able to experience the magic of shooting again, feels so good,” he said.

About his character, Ravi says: “I’m happy to be part of this short film, I’m playing the lead and my character has action scenes. I enjoy doing such manly characters.”

Ravi, who is known for featuring in television shows such as “Jodha Akbar”, “Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se” and “Ishq Subhan Allah”, feels the film will be a treat for his audience.

“The story is social and motivating, it has lots of suspense and surprises. Watching the thriller will be a treat for my audience,” he says about the upcoming short film directed by Bharat Sunanda.