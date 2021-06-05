Ravi Bhatia shoots with Zeenat Aman

Adv.

Actor Ravi Bhatia is all set to share screen space with Zeenat Aman in the upcoming series “Margaon: The Closed File”. He says shooting with the veteran actress was a dream-come-true for him.

“I’m a big fan of Zeenat ma’am. I have loved her songs like ‘Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko’ and ‘Aap jaisa koi’ among many others. I have loved watching her movies. She is diva. Shooting with her was a dream-come-true for me,” Ravi said.

The actor, known for featuring in television shows like “Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se” and “Ishq Subhan Allah”, said that he shared a warm relationship with Zeenat.

He said, “My respect and love for her has touched new heights after seeing her child-like nature. She comes across as a seven-year-old little cute girl. She’s very kind, beautiful and the most graceful lady I have ever met, after my co-actor Paridhi Sharma from ‘Jodha Akbar’. I enjoyed that she was praising me every day. We had a great warm relationship.”