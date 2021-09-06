Ravi Kishan starrer ‘Urf Ghanta’ digital premier announced

- Advertisement -

ShemarooMe, the OTT platform from the house of Shemaroo Entertainment has joined hands with BiiggBang and announced an exclusive licensing agreement, expanding their catalogue even further.

As a part of the collaboration, the two content powerhouses will be presenting the world digital premiere of the unreleased film, ‘Urf Ghanta’. A comedy-drama starring Ravi Kishan and Jeetu Shivhare, the film will be exclusively premiered on Friday, 10th September on ShemarooMe and Biigg Bang.

The newly launched OTT platform Biiggbang is a stop for unlimited quality entertainment, introducing fresh and unique short stories to their repository by the passing day.

Directed by Aayush Saxena and produced by SRMD Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, ‘Urf Ghanta’ is a warm, fuzzy and endearing story of naïve Ghanta (Jeetu Shivhare), a middle-aged unmarried guy, who dreams of getting married one day but his world is turned upside down when he learns a startling truth about himself. The other star cast includes Mohan Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Chitrashi Rawat, Rajendra Gupta, and Sunita Rajwar.

Actor Ravi Kishan further added, “I am excited to be part of this comedy-drama and to work with such a great team. It was a wonderful experience shooting for this film. I am happy that ShemarooMe and BiiggBang Amusement have come together to bring this film to the viewers through its digital platforms. I am confident that the viewers will love this film and it will keep them tickled.”

ShemarooMe recently celebrated 100 weeks of its Bollywood Premiere offering which is specially curated by a dedicated team, who select especially amusing and high-quality movies, keeping in mind the preferences and entertainment needs of the consumers.