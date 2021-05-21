Ravi Kishan, Ruhi Singh groove to 'Patna Hilega' in 'Runaway Lugaai'

Adv.

MX Original Series ‘Runaway Lugaai’ is everything we want in an entertainer. From an ensemble cast of power packed performers including Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh and Ravi Kishan to the director Avinash Das, this series is a mix of entertainment, drama, comedy and more!

Bringing alive multiple elements of this narrative, the platform has recently dropped the peppy number, ‘Patna Hilegi’ that sees the beautiful Ruhi Singh shake her ‘kamariya’ with Ravi Kishan. The song is composed, written and sung by Pravesh Mallick.

Talking about the song and sharing screen space with Ravi Kishan, Ruhi Singh shares, “I’ve always wanted to do an out-and-out desi number that compels you to break into a dance, be it in a baarat or even at a fun party. Shooting for Patna Hilega with an icon like Ravi Kishan was so much fun, he’s full of energy and sharing screen space with him was absolute magic. He’s impeccable at what he does and despite having so many years of experience behind him, he is still so down-to-earth. If offered, I would love to work with him again.”

Runaway Lugaai follows the story of Rajnikant Sinha (Rajni – who is far from his namesake), the only child of MLA Narendra Sinha (Sanjay Mishra) who has lived his entire life under his father’s thumb. But things changed for him when he met Bulbul (Ruhi Singh) – a beautiful, feisty and free-spirited girl whom he marries soon after. Instead of a happily ever after, what follows for Rajni is a shocking turn of events when his lugaai goes missing without leaving a trace, shortly after their marriage. Thus begins Rajni’s humorous and heart-warming quest to find his ‘Runaway Lugaai’. This dramedy is now streaming for free on MX Player.