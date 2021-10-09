Rekha Bhardwaj, Daler Mehndi create magic with ‘Tureya Tureya’

- Advertisement -

Popular singers – Rekha Bhardwaj and Daler Mehndi – create a magical effect with the new song ‘Turiya Turiya’ for the upcoming web series ‘Tabbar’. Composed by music director Sneha Khanwalkar, the song complements the fast-paced narrative of the series.

Talking about the song, Rekha Bhardwaj said: “It’s been a privilege to sing ‘Turiya Turiya’, which is both powerful and soothing. ‘Tabbar’ is a fast-paced family thriller and the beautiful lyrics of the song resonate to the edgy plot of the show. The song reflects the myriad complexities that the characters encounter in the show and I am sure people would love it.”

Daler added: “I have always loved singing motivational songs and ‘Turiya Turiya’ is one such track. It is the purity of the song that will connect with the listeners’ soul. It can be enjoyed with friends and family. ‘Tabbar’ has a Punjabi feel to it and the song blends with the show’s narrative.”

Directed by Ajitpal Singh, the web series features Pawan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora and Paramvir Singh Cheema. It releases on October 15 on Sony LIV.