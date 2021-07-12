Jimmy Shergill on shooting ‘Collar Bomb’ amid restrictions

Adv.

Among the many challenges of shooting amidst the pandemic is time management, actor Jimmy Sheirgill notes, because diligently adhering to Covid protocol on sets can extend shooting schedules to almost twice the number of days.

Jimmy recalls the experience of filming his latest release, the thriller “Collar Bomb”, in between lockdowns as an example.

“We shot the film after the first lockdown and just when things were beginning to open up, but we didn’t let our guard down. We stayed in a safety bubble and followed all the strict protocols including regular screening and testing. This helped us pull through despite multiple scenes in the film that required us to be in close proximity with each other,” Jimmy said.

He added: “Under normal circumstances, the film would have been completed in 35 to 45 days but due to the restrictions, it took over 60 to 65 days.

The film was shot across different locations in Nainital, Chail and Shimla, and included crowd scenes, extensive interactions between actors and action sequences.

The film explores director Dnyanesh Zoting’s favourite neo-noir genre through a study of human impulses and motivations around a crime.

Zoting added: “The film needed certain backdrops — be the forests, a school, or the details of a hill town — to indicate the perfect mix of action and mystery. Thankfully, everything fell in place. I am also excited that Jimmy Shergill is returning to the cop avatar after many years with ‘Collar Bomb’. It was wonderful to shoot the film with him regardless of the challenges we faced.”

“Collar Bomb” airs on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. It stars Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav among others.