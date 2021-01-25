ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

This Republic Day, watch these top OTT shows about the Indian Heroes

India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day and what better way to celebrate it than by watching some of the most gripping web show

By Glamsham Editorial
India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day and what better way to celebrate it than by watching some of the most gripping web shows, that highlight the stories of real life Heroes, who stand to keep this country safe.

  1. Mission Frontline
    Featuring multi-award-winning actor and producer Rana Daggubati, ‘Mission Frontline’ highlights the life of Border Security Force, our frontline heroes, fighting at the border to keep the country safe. In the special episode, Rana Daggubati experiences first-hand, the difficult life of a BSF Jawan and live with the border men at the Murar Post, Jaisalmer. The audience can witness Rana in a never-seen-before avatar, performing tasks just like a Jawan, including physical training routines like learning to salute; running drill with weapons and backpack; fireman’s lift and hurdle jump.
  1. The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye
    Lieutenant Sodhi and his army fight for Indian Independence during World War II as part of the Indian National Army; the journey and sacrifice of the Indian National Army from its soldiers’ point of view. Narrated by Shah Rukh Khan and produced by Kabir Khan.
  1. Tales of Valour
    ‘Tales of Valour’ takes viewers back in time to India’s notable wars, showcasing some of the untold tales of extraordinary soldiers and their heroism. Narrated by India’s leading defense and military commentator, Maroof Raza, the series celebrates Indian soldiers and their sacrifices for India.
  1. The Family Man
    A working man from the National Investigation Agency tries to protect the nation from terrorism, but he also needs to keep his family safe from his secret job. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Vedant Sinha.
  1. India: The Forgotten Army
    India: The Forgotten Army is a special documentary on World War 1 that focusses on the often-overlooked contribution of Indian Soldiers in World War 1 and features experts including Dr. Shashi Tharoor- Former Minister of External Affairs, India, Tony McClenaghan- Military Historian, England, Dr Santanu Das- Professor of English Literature, King’s College London amongst others.
