HomeOTTNews

Richa Chadha: Was a blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for first time

Actress Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space with her beau Ali Fazal in the upcoming series 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Richa Chadha: Was a blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for first time
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha - LOLd _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space with her beau Ali Fazal in the upcoming series ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’. She calls it a blessing as she shot opposite the actor for the first time.

Directed by Shaad Ali, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, the Indian adaptation of a French show, featuring Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor along with cameos of several Bollywood celebrities – Farah Khan, Ali, Richa, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza, releases on October 29 on Netflix.

- Advertisement -

Richa said: “It was a really blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for the first time. I love the French show and I am happy someone thought it could work in the Indian setting.”

‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is inspired by the French multi-season show, ‘Dix Pour Cent’ (Ten Per Cent). The show offers hilarious glimpses into the world of glitz, glamour and drama.

- Advertisement -

Richa added: “The director was so open to ideas, he allowed us to improvise and come up with comedic lines. Shaad is cooking up a treat and I cannot wait for the release.”

- Advertisement -
Source@therichachadha
Previous articleAdam Levine addresses fan grabbing him during Maroon 5 performance
Next articleLa Liga: Osasuna hold Real Madrid to goalless draw
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,939FansLike
45,607FollowersFollow
6,377FollowersFollow
57,580FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US