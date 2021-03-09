Ridhi Dogra: The country feels uncomfortable about a lot of things

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 9: Ridhi Dogra features in the new web series, The Married Woman, which revolves around the topic of same-sex love or lesbianism – a topic considered taboo by many. The actress agrees that a lot of things are forbidden in India and that there are a lot of things the country feels uncomfortable about.

Over the years, Hindi film industry has seen several films and show that have focussed on same-sex love, such as “My Brother… Nikhil”, “Dostana”, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, “Made In Heaven” and “Four More Shots Please!”. In “The Married Woman”, Ridhi and Monica Dogra play a lesbian couple.

“A lot of things are taboo in our country. There are a lot of things that have happened but they are taboo. I think that is just the climate — that is how we are as people. We don’t talk about a lot of things. I am on the other side of the fence. I believe in individuality. So, I would not be able to answer this on behalf of the people who have issues with such things. It will be an opinion from the outside,” Ridhi told IANS.



Among many other things, the topic of homosexuaity makes people uneasy, says Ridhi.

“I do know that there are a lot of things that the country feels uncomfortable about, this being one of them — and the point of making these stories is just that,” she said.

Ridhi says the stories shown on screen are inspired from the realities of life.



“We would want to create content and make stories to entertain people and everyone who is telling a story is coming from reality. So, there are some things that cater to some platforms and we all want to tell stories in the creative mediums,” she said.

“The Married Woman” is based on author Manju Kapur’s bestseller novel of the same name, and also features Imaad Shah, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhas Ahuja.

The series has been directed by Sahir Raza and will air on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.



— By Durga Chakravarty