Ridhi Dogra: The ‘Therapist’ character made me feel empowered

Writer and director Vishad Tiwari ‘s short film ‘Therapist’, starring actress Ridhi Dogra, is streaming on MX Player. The principal character in this short film, which is focused on the sensitive subject of rape, and which concerns the breakdown of law & order in our country when it comes to the horrible crime like rape, is played by the “Asur” star actress. Riddhi, who played a challenging character in the short, delivered a standout performance.

The short film is already popular on MX Player and trending. Riddhi Dogra is ecstatic at learning this. Additionally, she received a lot of support from the Bollywood fraternity and her friends in the business, including Ekta Kapoor, Karan Wahi, Karsihma Tanna, Asha Negi, and many others. Along with Ayush, Shekhar, and Jatin, Sameer Arora also plays the lead in the movie.

When asked why he chose this topic, director Vishad Tiwari responded, “We read and watch the news about women being harassed and women being raped, but there doesn’t seem to be a solution to the problem. Women still appear to be in danger in our society. The primary goal of this narrative is to attempt to shed light on the current issue that our nation is dealing with.

“As a woman, this role was incredibly liberating for me, and the greatest part was, we were filming for the film at the time when #Metoo had just started and being able to play such a powerful character made me feel empowered,” stated Ridhi Dogra when discussing her role in this film. I’m grateful to my young director Vishad Tiwari for having faith in me to carry off this part in the hopes that audiences will like it and disseminate the message the movie has for society.

“We have witnessed people raising their voices and demonstrating against rapes in our nation, but what happens next? We are all aware that the system has failed. As the producer Aditya Bharadwaj put it, “‘Therapist’ is our way of alerting the public that anytime the system fails, someone needs to make things right.

‘Therapist’ is written and directed by Vishad Tiwari and produced by Rashi Productions- Dr. Shachi Awasthi Tiwari in association with Aditya Bharadwaj and presented by Y Star Films.