Rithvik Dhanjani starrer Cartel is out now and he is super excited and wants us to all watch

OTT is the space to go and there are a very few stars who have made an indelible mark across platforms. Rithvik Dhanjani is definitely one of the most notable amongst them. His web series, Cartel is one of the most anticipated series and it’s out today.

The series is out on alt Balaji. It’s one of the top five most anticipated series ever in India and the build up to the release has been nothing short of sensational with the hashtag #WhoaretheAngres trending consistently.

Rithvik plays a brother in the Angre family and the history unfolds as greed for wealth and power takes over and how one protects or jeopardizes it. Rithvik is brimming with excitement and he wants us all to watch it this weekend itself. Let’s hear it from the man himself.

Rithvik says, amongst his busy promotion schedule and he could hear the enthusiasm in his voice, “I am elated at the release of the series. A huge thank you to Ekta Kapoor and the entire team of Balaji. They have worked tirelessly on this for the longest. The cast was amazing and so was the crew. I could easily say we had the time of our lives on this one. We actually bonded like a family even out of the sets.

It’s a series about the power struggle within the family and outside of it as well. We are three brothers that are in the line of fire in the power struggle. The story unfolds very interestingly and I can’t wait for some great audience feedback. I hope they have a great time watching this family thriller is what I would say.”