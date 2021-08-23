HomeOTTNews

Rithvik Dhanjani on playing ‘Cartel’ character with multiple shades

By Glamsham Bureau
Rithvik Dhanjani on playing 'Cartel' character with multiple shades
CARTEL- Supriya Pathak Rithvik Dhanjani Tanuj Virwani Jitendra Joshi
- Advertisement -

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani says it was challenging to play a character with multiple shades in the series ‘Cartel’. “It was in the making for quite some time and it had my complete focus. Abhay Aangre is a character with multiple shades and it was frankly very challenging to play it through the project with the same intensity. I loved the challenge and it was such a learning (experience),” Rithvik said.

He added: “I was sad when we wrapped up the shoot and we all waited for the release. The love and adulation of the audience is testament to the hard work and passion of the entire crew and cast. ‘Cartel’ is unmissable and I urge the audience to watch it. Be it the good, bad and ugly feedback but please give it a watch.”

- Advertisement -

Also starring Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Divya Agarwal, Jitendra Joshi and others, ‘Cartel’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleShiv Panditt: Shooting in Kargil changed me from within
Next articleVijay Sethupathi launches music video of ‘Kaami Kaami’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,796FansLike
43,077FollowersFollow
6,082FollowersFollow
57,433FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv