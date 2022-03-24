Are Rithvik Dhanjani & Tridha Choudhury compatible for an arranged marriage?

- Advertisement -

Amazon miniTV announced the premiere of short film ‘Arranged’, directed by Ritesh Menon and features known actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Tridha Choudhury in lead roles.

‘Arranged’ is a relatable story of Richa (Tridha Choudhury) and Tarun (Rithvik Dhanjani), who meet in the presence of their parents to figure out if they are compatible for an arranged marriage. During conversations, they both discover new things about each other that feels far from normal. Will the two connect or will this new information shock them? ‘Arranged’ throws light into the lives of such young prospective couples, finding their way amidst some odds and uncertainties.

- Advertisement -

“At Amazon miniTV, we work customer backwards and always try to bring fresh, engaging and relatable content for the viewers. Arranged is a unique and heartwarming short film that shares an interesting take on arranged marriages. Amazon customers across India will be able to enjoy for free on Amazon’s shopping app”, said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“Arranged showcases a unique and progressive take on how young adults in India choose their prospective life partner in an arranged marriage. This short film is special for TTT and builds on our legacy of telling personal and relatable stories that touch the audiences’ hearts and entertains them. With the powerhouse talents of Rithvik and Tridha, Ritesh Menon’s astute direction – Arranged is a tiny gem. We’re so excited about this collaboration with Amazon miniTV which will give us a wide reach and will ensure that hundreds and millions of Indians from all parts of the country are able to enjoy this short film for free”, said, Anuj Gosalia, Founder & CEO, TTT.