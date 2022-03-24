- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Ritika Gulati approached for 'Lock Upp': I'm in talks with the makers

By Glamsham Bureau
Ritika Gulati approached for 'Lock Upp'
Ritika Gulati _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Actress Ritika Gulati, who made her acting debut with popular rom-com Bollywood ‘Love Ke Funday’, has been approached for entering Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

As per the sources, Ritika was earlier approached for Ekta Kapoor’s fearless reality show but the deal couldn’t happened and very recently the team has approached her for joining the show.

- Advertisement -

She was once very close to Munawar Faruqi. And now when they have parted their ways. It will be interesting to see them together in the show.

Ritika has been famous on social media for her controversial statements and bold looks.

- Advertisement -

Ritika says: “Yes I’m in talks with the makers and planning to join the show as wild card. But would not love to comment much now till things are finalised.”

- Advertisement -
Viaofficialrittikagulati
Previous article'Beast' teaser rumoured to release on April 1
Next articleGuru Randhawa and Zahrah Khan reunite with 'Tera Saath Ho'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Pragya Jaiswal

Kriti Sanon

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,154FansLike
50,590FollowersFollow
6,866FollowersFollow
59,577FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US