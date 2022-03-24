Ritika Gulati approached for 'Lock Upp': I'm in talks with the makers

- Advertisement -

Actress Ritika Gulati, who made her acting debut with popular rom-com Bollywood ‘Love Ke Funday’, has been approached for entering Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

As per the sources, Ritika was earlier approached for Ekta Kapoor’s fearless reality show but the deal couldn’t happened and very recently the team has approached her for joining the show.

She was once very close to Munawar Faruqi. And now when they have parted their ways. It will be interesting to see them together in the show.

Ritika has been famous on social media for her controversial statements and bold looks.

Ritika says: “Yes I’m in talks with the makers and planning to join the show as wild card. But would not love to comment much now till things are finalised.”