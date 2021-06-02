Ritvik Sahore: My character in Indori Ishq is drastically different from who I am

Adv.

Infatuation, commitment, innocent love or just plain lust – for an obsessive lover, the boundaries are extremely blurred. And in the case of MX Original Series – Indori Ishq, Tara’s infidelity pushes Kunal into an all-consuming madness to save their relationship despite the fact that she is cheating on him.

In the game of love, the rules are very different for boys and girls. When a boy cheats on his girl, he’s faced with society’s wrath but typically, when a girl cheats on her boyfriend – he’s called a fool, ridiculed for his emotions and simply asked to move on. Ritvik Sahore plays this role with aplomb and has turned into a lovelorn GenZ aashiq whose otherwise successful world is suddenly plunged into pain and misery.

The narrative sees Kunal as a victim in this relationship and explores how the rules of commitment and being faithful in a relationship are so very drastically different for both sexes. The young actor opens up about the intensity of his character and says how it is the complete opposite to all the roles he has played before.

Ritvik says, “My character in Indori Ishq is very intense, its drastically different from who I am in real life and contrary to what I have portrayed before on-screen as well. Kunal is just like any other young man who is in love but he soon discovers that his affection isn’t reciprocated by his partner. All the mushiness of being in love and thinking about his crush disappears and his perfect life suddenly falls apart. Cases like these, more often than not, see you slipping into a shell, inflicting yourself with self-pain and brooding over lost love. Playing Kunal, a victim of Tara’s blatant rejection showed me how easy it is to lose your sense of reality and self-respect in the hope of redeeming your love.”

MX Original Series ‘Indori Ishq’ takes us through this lovelorn GenZ aashiq’s journey of unrequited love. After the end of his school days, Kunal (played by Ritvik Sahore) leaves his hometown Indore and moves to Mumbai. He considers himself the happiest man alive. He is in a relationship with his school time crush Tara (played by Vedika Bhandari), he has secured a seat in a top Naval College and his parents are incredibly proud of him. Life, however, turns upside-down when Tara dumps him for another guy and Kunal is pushed into a world of pain, insanity and madness.

Directed by Samit Kakkad, this 9 episodic drama stars Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari in the lead.