Riythvika feels honoured being directed by Arvind Swami

Tamil actress Riythvika says that to be directed by actor Arvind Swami in upcoming anthology “Navrasa” was an enthralling experience for her.

The actress, who won the 2018 Tamil “Bigg Boss” show will be seen in the character of Anbukarasi in the film “Roudhram”, which depicts the emotion of anger in the anthology.

Talking about her experience working with Arvind Swami, Riythvika said: “It was an honour to work with such a legendary actor like Arvind Swami while also witnessing his work as a director. He ensured that all technical aspects were in place to get a great scene and emotion filmed. His meticulous and detail-oriented filmmaking methods were impressive and extraordinary. It was an enthralling experience for me to attend the virtual workshops and online meetings for scenes and dialogues.”

From amusement to awe, “Navarasa” explores Indian aesthetic theory and showcases nine different emotions of love, laughter, anger, compassion, courage, fear, disgust, wonder, and peace through nine tales. The anthology will stream on Netflix from August 6.