‘Yeh public hai, yeh sab jaanti hai, public hai.’ This popular 1974 song is a true representation of whose opinion actually matters. Whether it is about what’s better – Yoga or Cardio, Hills over Beaches or how useful is a 2000 rupee note, no one’s verdict matters more than our public!

Coming back with an all new season of its poll-based game show, ‘Kya Bolti Public?’, Flipkart Video is giving people a platform to make these decisions and win exciting prizes on the way.

Making his digital debut as the host, king of one-liners and the talented RJ Anmol will be seen taking audiences through a series of trending questions along with a special new guest every episode, Annie the transistor. This season of ‘Kya Bolti Public’ offers loads of entertainment with an exciting fun script, two interesting hosts, trending questions and most importantly a chance to win big prizes.

Commenting on his association with Flipkart Video, RJ Anmol said, “I am so excited to work with Flipkart Video to create something as mazedaar as ‘Kya Bolti Public?’. Kaafi brilliant experience tha to host an interactive show with such a hatke format. I generally keep looking for new things to try; hamesha experiment karta rehta hu. Radio has been a major part of my life and I can’t wait to start on a new journey with this show that marks my digital debut. This show gave me a chance to do something unique while letting me connect with my fans in my natural element!”

In every episode, RJ Anmol will take viewers through a set of three interesting questions from different genres with two options to choose from. What makes this quiz format different and exciting is that the questions have no right or wrong answer, and the results solely depend on India’s most popular choice. To pack an entertaining punch every episode, RJ Anmol and Annie will also be seen in a quest to outsmart each other, in guessing the most popular public opinion.