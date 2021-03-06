Rohan Mehra: Male actors are reduced to mere props

ADVERTISEMENT
Rohan Mehra, is willing to take television roles too, as long as he has a meaty part to play

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 6: Actor Rohan Mehra, who is currently seen on the web series Crashh, says he is willing to take television roles too, as long as he has a meaty part to play. He points out most shows on TV are “women-oriented”, where male actors are reduced to mere “props”.

The actor, who has been part of shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, feels both the male and female actors should have equal screen time.

“TV is my first love and I have always loved it. If I get the role of my choice, where I get to act, I will take it up. I don’t want to play in girl-oriented shows where the boy just becomes a prop. It should be a youth-oriented show where the girl and boy should have equal roles,” he said.

On exploring films, he said, “Films haven’t released last year but now that the theatres are opening, everyone would want to be part of films. Also with the web, it is much easier to get through. Filmmakers don’t differentiate between web actors and film actors like they do with TV actors. They prefer web actors.”

