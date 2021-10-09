Rohit Bose Roy, Aindrita Ray outline their characters in ‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’

- Advertisement -

Actors Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray have taken to social media to share their excitement over their next project, the Hindi action thriller ‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’. Aindrita is primarily known for her roles in Kannada films and Rohit is a popular Hindi television and movie actor.

Rohit Bose Roy said: “Lawyer. Over-ambitious! A man from a small town with very big dreams! Something truly amazing is coming your way and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the cast and my fantastic director @krishnavbhatt. Watch me play my most challenging character till date in #SanakEkJunoon coming soon on @mxplayer!”

Aindrita Ray* said, “Microbiologist. Beauty with brain. Slipping into this character was an uphill task. But the cast was so supportive, working with @krishnavbhatt was as easy as a breeze and I’m really looking forward to you guys meeting my character in #SanakEkJunoon, very soon on @mxplayer!”

‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’ is directed by Krishna Bhatt and presented by Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt. It features Rohit Bose Roy and Aindrita Ray in the lead. This story is about a small-town ambitious couple who get trapped in a vicious loop of ineffable acts.

‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’ will stream on MX Player.