Rohit Bose Roy opens up on his series based on Abdul Karim Telgi's life

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bose Roy makes his digital debut with the web series, Paper, and he is aware that, given the theme of the show, it could draw comparisons with the much-feted Hansal Mehta show, Scam 1992.

The story of Rohit’s new show is based on the life of Adbul Karim Telgi, the convicted counterfeiter who was the kingpin of the stamp paper scam. Scam 1992 highlighted the life of Harshad Mehta, the stockbroker was allegedly masterminded the 1992 securities scam.

In the web series, Paper, Rohit plays the central role of Telgi.

“I think after the successful run of Scam 1992, people will definitely watch Paper. Scam 1992 is based on a real incident and a real character, but while making our show, we have taken inspiration from real incidents and created a fictional world,” said Rohit.

He added: “Both shows are set in the same era and, in fact, there is a reference of Harshad Mehta in our show. Having said that, I don’t think the two shows have any similarities. I know that people will make comparisons but I hope that we would live up to audience expectations. I have been working in this industry for the last 25 years and this is the first time I am very much confident that people will like my work.”

Paper is directed by Deepak Pandey, and the series also features Kate Sharma who plays the role of Telgi’s lady love, besides Parag Tyagi, who plays a police officer.

“The makers narrated a one-liner about the project and I liked it, so I instantly said yes. The thought process behind the show is extremely exciting. I would say that I had a very pleasant experience working on Paper. I am excited for this show and I feel I am making my debut all over again. If I fail at this then I know that I would not get the opportunity to play such characters again,” he said of his role in the show that will stream on Ullu app.

–IANS

iv/vnc