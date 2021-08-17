HomeOTTNews

Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli begin shoot for ‘Mismatched’ Season 2

By Glamsham Bureau
Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli begin shoot for 'Mismatched' Season 2
Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli 'Mismatched' Season 2
- Advertisement -

Actor Rohit Saraf has begun shooting for Season 2 of ‘Mismatched’.

The actor shared pictures with his co-stars from the sets on the first day of shoot on his Instagram page with the caption: “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance. All over again. Season 2, Day 1 Mismatched.”

- Advertisement -

Rohit also shared behind the scenes pictures with his co-actor Prajakta Koli and others.

Prajatka replied in the comments section, “Feels like risk.”

- Advertisement -

Rohit was last seen in ‘Feels Like Ishq’ on OTT.

- Advertisement -
Source@mostlysane
Previous article‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ returns with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn
Next articleDino Morea is a different person altogether in ‘The Empire’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,097FansLike
43,047FollowersFollow
6,065FollowersFollow
57,426FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv