Rohit Shetty set to impress the fans with his OTT debut!

The king of action-packed films’ director Rohit Shetty is all set to impress the fans with his OTT debut!

Audience can look for a never-seen-before side of the celebrity as he will soon be seen living the life of a Special Operation Group soldier and getting trained under them for a day in the hit show, Mission Frontline on discovery+.

Shot in the locales of Srinagar, the Republic Day special will premiere on 20th January. The hit franchise, Mission Frontline has also featured celebrities like Rana Daggubatti and Sara Ali Khan in the past.