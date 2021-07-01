Rosamund Pike starrer 'The Wheel of Time' set to premier

Adv.

Amazon Studios unveils an intriguing logo for the Rosamund Pike starrer fantasy series. Based on Robert Jordan’s ‘The Wheel of Time’ fantasy novel series, the Amazon Studios series is all set for a 2021 release.

The series that has already been greenlit for a second season, follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful, all-woman organization of channelers (magic users) called the Aes Sedai, who takes a group of five young people from their home village following an attack by the forces of the Dark One, an evil entity who seeks to destroy the Pattern (Existence). Among these five, she believes one might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, an ancient hero and powerful channeler who is prophesied either to save the world or destroy it.

Also starring Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris and Madeleine Madden, ‘The Wheel of Time’ is executive produced and written by Rafe Judkins.