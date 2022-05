- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli reunite yet again and they are pure #FriendshipGoals.

The maker of Rajpal Yadav & Rubina Dilaik starrer ‘Ardh’ hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai.

Rubina Dilaik’s best friend Nikki Tamboli also spotted at the screening of the film Aadh. Check out the photo below.