Russo brothers’ crime drama ‘Cherry’ acquired by Apple

Cherry, the much-awaited film from directors Joe and Anthony Russo has been acquired by Apple Original Films.

The movie, starring Spider-Man Homecoming actor Homecoming Tom Holland and Red Band Society’s Ciara Bravo, is the first film directed by the Russo brothers since their all-time record grossing Avengers: Endgame which released in 2019.

Apple purchased the film from the Russos brother’s production company in a deal reportedly worth more than $40 million. None of them have publicly confirmed the figure so far.

Based on Nico Walker’s semi-autobiographical novel, Cherry follows a former Army medic named Walker (Holland), who returns from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, develops a heroin addiction, and starts robbing banks to fund that addiction. Walker wrote the book from prison after he was caught and convicted for robbery in 2011. He is expected to be released in Nov. 2020.

Cherry also features Kelli Berglund, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Reynor, Michael Gandolfini, Jeff Wahlberg, Kyle Harvey, and Thomas Lennon.

Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russo-Otstot will adapt the critically-acclaimed novel.

The Russo Brothers have also produced Cherry through their AGBO banner and The Hideaway Entertainment, alongside Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, Jonathan Gray, and Matthew Rhodes.

Cherry will reportedly debut on Apple TV+ in early 2021 and enter the awards season race. The film is also expected to have a limited run in theaters.