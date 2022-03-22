- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sahil Brown outlines his role in 'Jalsa'

By Glamsham Bureau
Sahil Brown outlines his role in 'Jalsa'
Sahil Brown
- Advertisement -

After doing the crime drama ‘Bhaukaal 2, actor Sahil Brown is now seen in ‘Jalsa’.

Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, Jalsa tells a tale of conflict through the life of a celebrated journalist and her cook.

- Advertisement -

Sahil, who is playing the character of Alam, is a mechanic who makes TikTok videos and is very good at his work. He is Mumbai suburbs based Muslim guy and the boyfriend of Shefali Shah’s daughter Alia.

Talking about his experience, Sahil says: “It was a great experience playing Alam, as I found the character very interesting and fresh and also I spoke Mumbai’s Miyabhai accent Hindi, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Working with Shefali mam was very enjoyable, I’m a huge fan of her work and sharing screen space with her was like a dream come true, she made me so comfortable on and offsets and made me feel like her friend.”

- Advertisement -

He further continues: “When I was approached for Alam, after playing Ashok in ‘Bhaukal 2’, I said yes to the character because I thought I could make this character memorable even in a short screen space. Now the audiences will tell if it was successful or not.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMarathi film ‘Godavari’ to open New York Indian Film Festival
Next articleKnow why Rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan chose R Madhavan for telling his story
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nikki Tamboli

Rashami Desai

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,202FansLike
50,391FollowersFollow
6,861FollowersFollow
59,576FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US