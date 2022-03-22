Sahil Brown outlines his role in 'Jalsa'

- Advertisement -

After doing the crime drama ‘Bhaukaal 2, actor Sahil Brown is now seen in ‘Jalsa’.

Starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in the lead roles, Jalsa tells a tale of conflict through the life of a celebrated journalist and her cook.

- Advertisement -

Sahil, who is playing the character of Alam, is a mechanic who makes TikTok videos and is very good at his work. He is Mumbai suburbs based Muslim guy and the boyfriend of Shefali Shah’s daughter Alia.

Talking about his experience, Sahil says: “It was a great experience playing Alam, as I found the character very interesting and fresh and also I spoke Mumbai’s Miyabhai accent Hindi, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Working with Shefali mam was very enjoyable, I’m a huge fan of her work and sharing screen space with her was like a dream come true, she made me so comfortable on and offsets and made me feel like her friend.”

- Advertisement -

He further continues: “When I was approached for Alam, after playing Ashok in ‘Bhaukal 2’, I said yes to the character because I thought I could make this character memorable even in a short screen space. Now the audiences will tell if it was successful or not.”