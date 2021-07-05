Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s look from ‘Bhoot Police’ revealed

Adv.

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s look in the upcoming film ‘Bhoot Police’ was revealed today. Saif plays Vibhooti, Arjun plays CHIRAUNJI in the horror comedy.

In the poster picture, Saif Ali Khan looks like an exorcist carrying a trident with four prongs in his right hand. He is wearing a black shirt, black leather jacket and a pendant. The actor flaunts beard, moustache, backbrushed hair and kohl in his eyes and wears a “don’t mess with me” expression on his face.

Sharing the photos with captions, “Don’t fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.” and “Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.”

Adv.

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, “Bhoot Police” is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.