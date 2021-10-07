HomeOTTNews

Samikssha Batnagar turns producer with short film ‘Bhraamak’

Actress Samikssha Batnagar has donned the producer's hat for a short film titled 'Bhraamak', which released digitally on October 4.

The short film was released on Hungama Play. The thriller film stars Samikssha Batnagar and Jai Shankar Tripathi.

It also marks the directorial debut of Rishi Singh into films. Rishi’s wearing multiple hats this time around as producer, cinematographer and music director of this film.

The film is slated to release on several other big platforms in days to come.

Samikssha is currently busy with the rehearsals for Delhi’s Ramlila, during which she will essay the role of Sita.

