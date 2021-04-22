Sandeepa Dhar excited to play a dancer

Adv.

Riding high on the success of her recently released ‘Bisaat’, Sandeepa Dhar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming next. Slipping into the character of a dancer, Saneeepa Dhar drives the narrative with her strong and powerful role in the series.

Essaying the headstrong Maina in her untitled next, Saneeepa Dhar expressed her happiness about playing a dance-heavy part saying, “Maina is an independent and ambitious character who drives the narrative of the show in a contemporary modern story, which attracted me the most. She is a sweet and sour girl on the path of fulfilling her dreams and aspirations which I believe a majority of the audience will connect with.”

“The best part about this series that got me excited was that I did what I loved the most – danced my way through the role and absolutely enjoyed playing this quirky yet confident character,” she informed.

Also starring Vikram Chauhan, the series highlights the love story between Sandeepa and his character. Revealing the experience, Sandeepa shares, “The romantic journey of Maina plays an important part in the show and I was glad Vikram and I hit-it-off in the first meeting itself as that helped in bringing the chemistry alive between the two characters. I hope the audience enjoys watching the show as much as we enjoyed working on it.”

Garnering rave reviews for her impactful performance as the psychiatrist Kiyana in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Bisaat’, Sandeepa Dhar has yet again proven her inclination for strong women characters that form a pivotal part of the narrative.

Earlier impressing the audience with remarkable characters in ‘Abhay’ and ‘MumBhai’ amongst others, Sandeepa Dhar has generated anticipation for her upcoming projects.