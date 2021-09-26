- Advertisement -

Acclaimed director and maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared his inspiration behind the magnum opus Heeramandi, his first-ever series for Netflix, his approach to filmmaking and more in a featurette on Netflix’s India Tudum Spotlight.

The series will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas.

Sharing about his journey and Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “I remember when I was a four year old kid and my father had taken me to a shoot and he said you sit here and I’ll meet my friends and come. I was in the studio and it seemed the most comfortable to me. More than a school, a playground, a cousin’s house, or anywhere in the world, I thought it was the most beautiful place.”

Bhansali adds, “When I look back at 25 years, I think it’s very precious to me because you have to be blessed to be able to get a chance to make a film and that’s why I cling on to the studio because the studio floor is the most magical, that’s my temple, that’s my everything.”

Further, he added, “Heeramandi was something that my friend Moin Baig got to me as a 14 page story, 14 years ago and then finally when we presented it to Netflix, they loved it and they thought it had great potential to make a mega-series. It is very ambitious, it’s very big and vast. It tells you the story of courtesans. They kept music, poetry and dance and the art of living. It shows the politics within the brothels and how to emerge as the winner. It is a difficult one but I hope we come across with flying colours this time.”