Santosh Shobhan-Tina Shilparaj starrer ‘The Baker and the Beauty’ trailer launch

aha, in association with Keshet International brings for its viewers a memorable, slice-of-life original web-series titled ‘The Baker and the Beauty’. Slated to be premiered on September 10th, 2021, the romantic drama starring Santosh Shobhan, Tina Shilparaj, Vishnu Priya, Sai Swetha and Venkat in key roles is a tale of an unlikely romance between a middle-class youngster Vijay, who manages his parents’ small-time bakery and a film star Aira Vasireddy, a loner at heart.

“Talking about his role and his experience, lead actor Santosh Shobhan said, “I feel privileged to be part of a memorable show like The Baker and the Beauty and equally humbled to associate with aha for a web show. This show kick-started my career as a lead actor and also reinstated my love for the craft and storytelling. I resonated with the concerns, confusions, and sentiments of a middle-class boy like Vijay. The romance in the show may be fictional, but the story and its characters are firmly rooted in reality. The Baker and the Beauty will have something for everyone to identify with, and there can be no better occasion than a festival like Vinayaka Chavithi for families to come together and enjoy the show.”

The Baker and the Beauty is aha’s first Telugu adaptation of Keshet International’s globally-acclaimed series by the same name. The first season of the Israeli show received high ratings from critics and was widely watched. The show has now been adapted in Telugu keeping in view the sentiments and sensibilities of a different audience. The Baker and the Beauty offers a realistic picture of the conflicts, aspirations of people across Telugu middle-class households and in the crème de la crème of the society.

The ten-episode long show marks the first collaboration between aha and Annapurna Studios, the reputed production house with a six-decade-old legacy. The trailer of the show was unveiled amid the cast and crew in Hyderabad today.

aha has premiered some of the most popular movies and shows this year including Krack, 11th Hour, Zombie Reddy, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, Naandhi, In the Name of God, Needa, Kala, aha Bhojanambu, One, Super Deluxe, Chathur Mukham, Kudi Yedamaithe and Tharagathi Gadhi Daati.