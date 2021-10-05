Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ releases on Nov 5

- Advertisement -

The much-awaited ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, a film around a North-South marriage starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, is all set to release on November 5 on Netflix.

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ encapsulates the many interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between. When the challenge of a long-distance relationship confronts this young couple, the question that arises is: Does distance really brings hearts closer?

Sanya, who debuted in ‘Dangal’, has previously been seen in ‘Shakuntala Devi’, ‘Ludo’ and ‘Pagglait’. Abhimanyu, who’s actress Bhagyashree’s son, made his mark with his debut film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’.