ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Pagglait’ on March 26… watch trailer

Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra starrer, will release digitally on March 26.

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 25: Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra starrer, will release digitally on March 26.

“So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen,” Sanya said.

“My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed- and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film tells the story of a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis. Sanya plays the recently-widowed Sandhya. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life, all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Written and directed by Umesh Bist, the Netflix release has an ensemble cast that includes Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEddie Murphy’s daughter Bella to debut in ‘Coming 2 America’
Next articleWhy Sharad Kelkar never ignores his dubbing duties?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Parineeti Chopra’s mom paints picture based on her new role, actress is ‘overwhelmed’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Parineeti Chopra has shared a painting by her mother Reena Chopra that is inspired by her upcoming new film, 'The Girl On The Train'
Read more
Technology

LG to allow other brands to use its smart TV platform

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, Feb 24 (IANS) LG Electronics said on Wednesday its smart TV platform will be used by other TV makers this year as...
Read more
News

Parineeti Chopra: Actors are a mix of being thick-skinned and being soft

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Parineeti Chopra: criticism, judgement & scrutiny are a part of an actor's everyday life; are an amazing mix of being very thick-skinned & very soft & emotional inside
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021