Advtg.

Actor Saqib Saleem enjoys being a part of the digital entertainment world, and says his upcoming show web series, Crackdown, is a tribute to unsung heroes of the nation.

” ‘Crackdown’ is like a tribute to the unsung heroes of the nation and I am so proud that I have been given an opportunity to headline a show like this. Apoorva (Lakhia) is a fantastic director and he made sure that our preparation for this show was top-notch, whether it was our physical fitness, costumes, or even the locations that we shot in,” Saqib said.

The espionage thriller marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia.

Advtg.

Apoorva Lakhia said, “Although this is my directorial debut for an OTT platform, the treatment of ‘Crackdown’ is exactly like a Bollywood blockbuster and I am sure the audience is going to love it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The show, which will premiere on Voot Select on September 23, is about a covert operations wing that investigates smaller decoys to expose a grand conspiracy that threatens national security. –IANS/sug/vnc