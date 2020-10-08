Advtg.
Saqib Saleem: I'm trying to write my secret set of stand-up comedy

By Glamsham Editorial
Saqib Saleem: I'm trying to write my secret set of stand-up comedy
Saqib Saleem
Actor Saqib Saleem admits he is not a great writer. He says he has been trying to write a secret set for stand-up comedy over the past five years but has never been able to complete it.

“For the last five years, I have been trying to write my secret set for stand-up comedy, which I have never been able to complete. It also has to do with the fact that I am not a great writer,” Saqib said.

The actor’s interest in stand-up comedy has increased lately because of his upcoming role in “Comedy Couple”, a rom-com co-starring Shweta Basu Prasad that is based in Gurgaon against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.

“Over the past six months, I have been watching a lot of stand-up comedy. First I was watching it in general but then I started watching it for the film and I really enjoy it,” he said.

He hopes one day he will have a stand-up special on his own, as he has many stories to tell.

“I like Zakhir Khan and Anubhav Bassi and besides them, I love the kind of stuff Vir Das does. I think his writing is solid. I also feel that the stand-up scene in the country has become better and there are a lot more talented people out there,” said Saqib.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, “Comedy Couple” is based on a story by Bikas Mishra, with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor. The film will drop on Zee5 soon.  –ians/dc/vnc

