Sargun Mehta: I didn’t want to do two songs without giving importance to the story of the film

After making it big on the small screen, actress Sargun Mehta moved to production as well as acting in Punjabi cinema, where she has won hearts. The actress says that she didn’t blindly choose Bollywood as she wanted to be sure of the work that she took up.

“I was very sure that I didn’t want to just be around there and do two songs without giving importance to the story of the film. I don’t think it will be very exciting for me to do that. I always wanted to do something different. If someone wants to watch a certain type of my work, they can see it in Punjabi too. But if I’m doing some work apart from Punjabi films or songs, I should be doing something different and new. The response to ‘Cuttputlli’ has been fantastic.

Meanwhile, the producer-actress has been producing meaningful and well-loved content in the Punjabi space. “I think as the industry evolves, so does the acceptance of the people. What’s happening right now is that we are playing with our flavour, with the culture that we have. And we are attaching more and more audiences to us every day. There’s going to be a point when people will accept new genres. In fact, even when I did ‘Qismat’, everybody said that it wouldn’t work in Punjab because it was not a typical comedy film that Punjab was very used to. That film became one of the biggest blockbusters and then there was its second film. So, when you give people content with a lot of meat and something that they can enjoy also, it doesn’t matter what genre it is,” says Sargun, who recently produced the film ‘Saunkan Saunkne’.

Meanwhile, talking about working with her husband actor-producer Ravi Dubey, she says, “It’s the best thing ever. I thoroughly enjoy working with Ravi. Both of us are in sync, being creative people. But both of us have different viewpoints on every subject. Where I am going wrong, he catches it, and vice versa. And regarding who calls the shots and decision making depends on what decision it is. We don’t overlap our roles (laughs), and we are managing it well.”