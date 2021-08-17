Waseem Mushtaq: TV can bring about social change

- Advertisement -

Actor Waseem Mushtaq, who is playing the character Lalit Kashyap in the TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2, says roles like the one he plays in the show can bring about a positive change in the society.

In the show, Lalit is portrayed as being supportive of his wife and respectful of her decisions.

- Advertisement -

“There must be more such strong characters to educate our society regarding different social issues. This shall for sure ring in a positive change. Television has been a perfect medium for a long time now. I feel glad to be part of it and contribute a bit from my side as an actor,” the actor says.

Talking about his impactful role in the show, Waseem says, “I play a very strong character who always stands for women’s rights and believes in gender equality. Considering marriage as a meaningful relationship, women and men should have equal rights and duties because they help create a safe environment for the growth of all the family members. Hence, equality between husband and wife is always important in every aspect.”

- Advertisement -

‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ airs on MX Player.