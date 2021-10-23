Sathyaraj and M Sasikumar starrer ‘MGR Magan’ trailer launched

- Advertisement -

Will this father and son duo put their differences behind to fight their enemy? This Diwali will be extra brahmandam as Disney+ Hotstar brings the highly anticipated Tamil family entertainer ‘MGR Magan’. Starring the supremely talented actors Sathyaraj, M Sasikumar, Samuthirakani and Mirnalini Ravi.

‘MGR Magan’ tells the tale of a small village and their local hero MGR’s fight against a businessman. Weaving the small-town charm and unity in MGR Magan, popular Tamil filmmaker Ponram, has written and directed this passion project, all set for its grand release only on Disney+ Hotstar on 4 November 2021.

As an evil businessman enters the calm scene of Theni village to destroy the sacred mountain, MGR and Ravi unite to fight the enemy to save their generations-old tradition of making medicines and helping out the villagers. Piecing together the beautiful story of unity and strength, the film showcases the delicate dynamics of a father and son relationship. Cinematographer Vinoth Rathinasamy captures the simplicity and local culture in a mesmerising trend. Added to the stunning visual delight that the film promises, Anthony Daasan breathes life into the narrative with his tunes that transport the viewers to the local magic of Theni village.

Talking about his upcoming film, MGR Magan, director Ponram said, “MGR Magan is an entertaining action-comedy, a never seen before film that celebrates the bond between a father and a son that stands the test of time despite their differences. This is a family entertainer with action, drama and comedy making it the perfect fit for all age groups. We are glad that the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar can enjoy this fascinating story this Diwali.”

Actor Sathyaraj added, “Playing MGR in this action-comedy was reminiscent of the old days, the world that we have managed to create in the film will instantly transport the viewers to the feel of being in a quintessential Indian village. My character MGR is a loved person in the community, revered for his generosity and giving nature. This character was an entertaining journey to discover and enact; and together with a blockbuster director like Ponram, MGR Magan will prove to be the best family entertainer this Diwali.”

Speaking about his character, actor M Sasikumar said, “Playing this father-son duo on screen was a fulfilling experience because this story is unlike anything I have tried before. In addition to this, working alongside Sathyaraj sir was a wholesome experience. The real chemistry here lies in the bond of MGR and his son Ravi who despite their differences are willing to stand with each other.”

MGR Magan is about In M G Ramasamy (Sathyaraj) who is helping his Theni district village people by treating them with natural homoeopathy medical treatments for generations. The village people call him by the name of the legend MGR because of his helping tendency. He usually takes all the herbs needed for the medicines from the hill that is near his village. A rich businessman residing in the village tries to convert the hill to a quarry using his money and influence. He gets the hill in the auction and MGR files a complaint against this act and his son (Sasi Kumar) does not support him in this case. Father and son get into a heated argument.