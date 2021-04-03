Satyadeep Mishra joins cast of web series ‘His Storyy’

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Satyadeep Mishra has joined the cast for the series “His Storyy”. The actor plays the role of Kunal, a devoted husband and father, who always tries to do the right thing for his family.

“It is exciting to play a character like Kunal at a time when people are more accepting, informed and willing to see things from another person’s perspective,” he says.

Satyadeep made his Bollywood debut with the film “No One Killed Jessica” in 2011, and has been part of various films and shows including “Masaba Masaba”, “Chillar Party” and “Bombay Velvet”.

“His Storyy” also features Priyamani, Mrinal Dutt, Nikhil Bhatia, Mikhail Gandhi, Rajeev Kumar, Parinitaa Seth, Anmol Khatija and Charu Shankar among others.

The urban relationship drama will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.