Now Satyajit Ray’s short stories in Netflix’s ‘Ray’

Adv.

A revolutionary film maker, an auteur, and the creator of the iconic Feluda series, Satyajit Ray is also celebrated for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen. Vastly varying in genre and style, these stories are full of thrills, twists and turns with a strong emotional core keeping you completely hooked till the end. For the first time ever Viacom 18’s Tipping Point produces four such passionately curated stories under ‘Ray’.

Four tales of love, lust, betrayal and truth tied together by the visionary writings of Satyajit Ray. Each story in the upcoming Netflix anthology ‘Ray’, explores vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character. Complemented by a stellar cast that includes Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others.

Netflix’s ‘Ray’, anthology series based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories created by Sayantan Mukherjee, is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, the anthology series will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 25, 2021.

Below is the breakdown of the episodic synopsis

Adv.

Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa

Musafir Ali, a popular ghazal singer with a secret past and Baig, an ex-wrestler turned sports journalist, find themselves in each other’s company on a train journey. As conversations grow, Ali realises that this isn’t his first encounter with Baig. They both met each other on a similar train journey ten years back. As their journey continues, Ali’s past searches for redemption in this satirical tale of two men and their intertwined fates.

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Writer: Niren Bhatt

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao

Forget Me Not

Ipsit, a cut-throat corporate shark prides himself on his vivid memory and his accolades. A man on his way to the top of the corporate ladder, charm comes naturally to Ipsit leaving his co-workers in awe. Until a chance encounter with a woman, Rhea Saran sends him down a vortex of self-doubt as he fails to remember her. A gripping tale that plays out as a quirky thriller interspersed with dark and twisted humour.

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Writer: Siraj Ahmed

Cast: Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose

Bahrupiya

Indrashish Shaha, a timid man who longs to be a make-up artist is stuck at a job he hates, has a failing relationship and a burdened life. After his grandmother passes away, she leaves him Bahuroopi, a book on making prosthetics. He uses his skills to get back at people who he feels wronged him in life and mocks God, who he curses for the shortcomings in his life. The masks he creates go from being an armour to the cause of his downfall.

Director: Srijit Mukherji

Writer: Siraj Ahmed

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Adv.

Spotlight

Vik, a young actor, finds popularity thanks to his ‘look’ after struggling to make it for some time. Typecast as the ‘One Look Vik’ He decides to get rid of the tag and prove himself. His insecurities sky-rocket when he sees Divya Didi: a God lady who enraptures everyone. The tale follows their revelations, commonalities and plight.

Director: Vasan Bala

Writer: Niren Bhatt

Cast: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor