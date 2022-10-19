Sayani Gupta reveals secret about her glam quotient

Amazon Original Four More Shots Please is all set to bring triple drama, fun, glamor and sass with its much-awaited Season 3. The four flawsome girls, Siddhi (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Damini (Sayani Gupta), and Umang (Bani J) are back with their perfectly imperfect lives. While the relatable storyline has connected well with the viewers, the glam quotient of the girls have also attracted many.

One of the leads in the series, Sayani, shares that achieving the glam quotient was not a piece of cake for the team. She says, “A project like Four More Shots Please! might look easy to do, but it is very tough to do. I must say this, it’s easier to do a film where I’m playing a rural and intense character. But to look like this for the four of us to have, we have had days. There have been times when we have had 9 changes in a day, and not just clothes, but including hair and make-up. It might look glamorous, but being well-dressed all of the time is not easy. We might give an amazing shot, but if one strand of hair is out of place, then we have to retake the shot.”

Adding further, Sayani says, “People might have the perception that ‘Oh they’re having fun, so everything behind the camera is also all hunky dory,’ but it’s nothing like that. It takes immense work, not only by us but by our teams as well who work day in and out. Having said that, I feel when a project like Four More Shots Please catches these many eyeballs our other smaller and independent films get traction and are received well.”

Four More Shots Please! Season 3 will release exclusively on Prime Video on 21st October in more than 240 countries and territories. Along with the girl gang, the series stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Samir Kochhar, Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Four More Shots Please! will globally premiere on October 21.